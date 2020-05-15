DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaSorin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

DSRLF opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $182.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.63.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

