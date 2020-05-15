Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Up 19.3% in April

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 935,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

