Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

