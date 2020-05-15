Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dixons Carphone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS DSITF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Dixons Carphone has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

