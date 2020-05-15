Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.11.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$41.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$52.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.60.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,209,271.44.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

