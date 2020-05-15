Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

