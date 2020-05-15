Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $141,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,906 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,500,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

