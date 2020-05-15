DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $1,149,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 262.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 191,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $422,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 391,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

