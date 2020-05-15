Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-643 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.11 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.42 EPS.

NYSE DT opened at $33.00 on Friday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.76.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $244,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

