easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives News Impact Score of -3.00

Media coverage about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EJTTF. UBS Group upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.81.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.40.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

