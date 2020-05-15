eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,731 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 12.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in eBay by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in eBay by 25.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 362,023 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

