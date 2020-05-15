Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 31.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Ebix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $494.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,970.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Raina purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,749 shares in the company, valued at $82,619,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 190,174 shares of company stock worth $2,517,437. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,050,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

