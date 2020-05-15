Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 12.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) fell 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ebix traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.82, 676,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 542,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBIX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

In other news, CEO Robin Raina bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,777,749 shares in the company, valued at $82,619,370.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 190,174 shares of company stock worth $2,517,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

