Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Artis REIT (TSE:AX) to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Artis REIT (TSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Artis REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$127.18 million for the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

