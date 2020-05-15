Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

