Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $235,333,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $182,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

V opened at $180.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average of $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

