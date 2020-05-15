Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

