Eidelman Virant Capital Has $428,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,891,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,239.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,325.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

