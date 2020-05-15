Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrolux from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Electrolux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ELUXY opened at $27.52 on Monday. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Electrolux had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electrolux will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

