Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electrolux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Electrolux had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Electrolux will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

