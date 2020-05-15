Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Cut to $11.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELEEF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

