Elizabeth C. Brown Purchases 2,000 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Stock

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.50.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 67.15% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the first quarter worth $225,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the first quarter worth $180,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

