Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ (ELOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELOX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

