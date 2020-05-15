Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. Energy Focus updated its Q2 2020

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

