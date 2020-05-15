Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $12.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.94, approximately 44,070,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 33,402,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 24,100 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. grace capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.60%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

