Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,331 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.52 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

