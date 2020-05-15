Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $151.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after buying an additional 837,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after buying an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,045,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $153,781,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

