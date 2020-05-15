Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equitable traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.47, approximately 2,086,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,265,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

