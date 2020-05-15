Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Helius Medical Technologies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:HSM)

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (TSE:HSM) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helius Medical Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of HSM stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a market cap of $32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.13 million.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

