Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERIE. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $159.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.56. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.99.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $616.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

