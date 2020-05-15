Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells $1,185,000.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director M Michele Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $83.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $132,900,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

