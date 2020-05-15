Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $85.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $81.63 on Monday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.82, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,018 shares of company stock worth $23,861,303. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,786,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Etsy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Etsy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

