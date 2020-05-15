Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $179.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.