Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

