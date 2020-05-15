Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Anthem by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $273.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.