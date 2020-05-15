Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 27,393.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,859 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.