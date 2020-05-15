Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $89,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of XLNX opened at $84.49 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

