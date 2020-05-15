Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 810 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 428.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $117.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

