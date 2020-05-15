Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 127.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

