Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Steris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Steris by 5,935.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.15.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

