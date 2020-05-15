Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $650.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $650.00 and last traded at $650.00, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $597.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Eurofins Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

