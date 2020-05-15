Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $4.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Evolus traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.96, 605,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 665,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Evolus by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Evolus Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

