Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $236,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $87,503,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

