Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Share Price

Headlines about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a coverage optimism score of -4.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

