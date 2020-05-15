Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

