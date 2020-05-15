Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 118,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

