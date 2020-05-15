Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $206.81 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $589.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.