Family Management Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

