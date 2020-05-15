Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $195,900.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,297.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

