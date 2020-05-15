Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded to Hold by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $1.69 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNMA. B. Riley downgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.74.

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $1.57 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal National Mortgage Association will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

